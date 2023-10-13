Friday, October 13, 2023, 12:46



The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council approved this Friday the first mobility ordinance in the history of the municipality, which contemplates the prohibition of the circulation of scooters on sidewalks and other pedestrian areas. In this way, “a regulatory gap and a problem” are covered, recognizes the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz, who announced that “the final approval of said ordinance will foreseeably be in November, after several procedures.” ».

Although its objective is not to punish, it includes fines ranging from 100 to 500 euros, depending on whether they are minor, serious or very serious. This text, which was “a social demand for the use of this type of mode of transport in the municipality”, also places the minimum age for the use of personal mobility vehicles at 15 years and prohibits the circulation of more than one user. on the scooter. In addition, it states that the use of a helmet will be recommended for scooter users over 16 years of age, being mandatory when traveling on interurban roads.

It should also be noted that the preferred areas for the circulation of scooters will be bike lanes “marked on sidewalks at a moderate speed and not exceeding 10 km per hour, single-platform streets with limited zones of 30 and 20 km per hour and cycle lanes. and other roads, where the speed limitation for circulation is a maximum of 30 km per hour. It is also recommended for scooter users to have civil liability insurance with coverage in the event of an accident for damage to third parties, personal injury or material damage.