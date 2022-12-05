Raúl Jiménez is one of Club América’s most outstanding homegrown players. The striker of the Mexican team is currently playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, but his fate is not assured. The level of ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ has dropped drastically since he suffered a skull fracture and it is not known for sure if he will count for Julen Lopetegui in the new Wolves project.
The 31-year-old footballer could leave the ranks of the Wolves in the next winter market if his situation does not improve. According to a report by reporter Claudia García, from Fox Deportes and Radio Marca, Lopetegui does not have Jiménez in his plans and would have given the order to make the Mexican forward transferable.
In this sense, it seems that the possibility of Jiménez returning to Liga MX to play with the Águilas is not as distant as thought a few years ago. So far there is no more information about an offer from América to take over the services of the scorer, but if the interest materializes, it would be a bombshell for Mexican soccer.
According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, Raúl Jiménez has an approximate market value of 12 million dollars. The Eagles could offer a close or slightly lower price to finalize the signing.
Jiménez left the ranks of América in August 2014 to sign with Atlético de Madrid. A year later he signed with Benfica. In mid-2018, the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ arrived at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he found the best version of himself. It seems that the striker could return to Liga MX after eight years abroad.
