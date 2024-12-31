A new opportunity for a peace agreement with the Kurds of Türkiye

Something has been moving in Türkiye (Turkey) for a couple of months, which could indicate that the Turkish Government would be willing to negotiate with the Kurdish group PKK, after a decade has passed since the last attempt to achieve peace with this group. ending forty years of fighting.

Last October, the Turkish government appeared to be testing the waters to see if a new process could be launched to resolve the conflict. In particular, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and ally of President Erdoğan’s government, in a surprise statement on October 22 said that authorities should grant parole to imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. if he announced the dissolution of the group; Some media reports suggested that the government had facilitated contacts between the imprisoned Öcalan and PKK leaders in Iraq, and Öcalan urged the group to end its insurgency. Ankara on October 23 allowed Öcalan’s nephew to visit him in prison, marking the first such visit by a family member in more than three years. Erdoğan confirmed on October 30 the search for a new approach that he described as a “historic window of opportunity,” saying: “My dear Kurdish brothers, we hope that you will firmly take the sincerely extended hand [de Bahçeli]”. The Turkish president broke his silence on the ongoing discussions on the possible release of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, saying that the proposal that MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli launched on the political scene should be “considered with an open mind.” ”.