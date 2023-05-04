A new cancer center in the Tula region will open in December this year, ahead of schedule. Thanks to the center, patients do not have to travel outside the region to undergo therapy.

At the moment, finishing work is underway at the facility. Most of the equipment has already been installed.

In total, the center will have 43 modern operating rooms, where the most complex surgical interventions, including bone marrow transplantation, will be performed.

“We are lucky, we are well-equipped, modern equipment has actually been delivered, it is already in the process of final installation and commissioning,” said Dmitry Istomin, chief oncologist of the Tula region.

Everything on the territory of the center is logistically convenient: there is a polyclinic, consultations, diagnostics and laboratories in one place. Thanks to such cooperation of departments, treatment will take a minimum of time, which is so important in the fight against cancer.

The center is designed for a large flow of patients. It is being built years in advance. There are four blocks here, and the readiness is already 76%.

The authorities of the region attract the best specialists from all over the country. Several hundred specialists will work at the center at the same time, and the whole project as a whole is unique not only in the region, but also in the country.

According to the deputy chairman of the government of the Tula region, the Minister of Health of the region Dmitry Markov, among the doctors there is already a line of people who want to.

The news is being supplemented