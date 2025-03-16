A submarine of nuclear propulsion of the British Navy, the HMS Astute He has arrived at the Military Port of Gibraltar This Saturday, according to Verdemar Ecologists in Action.

The environmental group has denounced that the ship has arrived on the morning of this Saturday to the Gibraltareña baseas shown by the images disseminated by the practices of the port of Gibraltar in their social networks.

According to Verdemar in a note, “Gibraltar is choosing to maintain this military port” and even intends his “extension, discarding tourist routes“

Ecologists alert “risk involving these floating bombs“And once again expresses its” protest before the arrival of these submarines that browse with a nuclear reactor and put at risk the Strait and those who live in this area. “

In addition to the “multiple threats” that suppose, according to the nuclear reactors, “much” of them “exceeds the age of their design life” and add that the Naval Base of Gibraltar “is becoming an X port x where United Kingdom Take your submarines to repair“, some works that” endanger the population. “

As Verdemar recalls, “since the submarine nuclear reactor cooling system was repaired HMS Tirelees In 2000 they have docked More than one hundred nuclear submarines in the port of Gibraltar and many of them “have been repaired there.

For all this, they ask that “once and for all”, Gibraltar “is free of nuclear propulsion devices and other ships that are authentic floating bombs”, since this area does not have or want “a nuclear emergency plan:”But leave”