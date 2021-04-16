The Dominican monastery of Santa Ana de Murcia celebrated last Sunday the taking of the habit of Sister Miriam de Jesús, the beginning of his novitiate, in the celebration that was presided over by the auxiliary bishop of Cartagena, Sebastián Chico.

For the mothers of the Order of Preachers, it was “a moment of great joy” to be able to welcome a new sister into the community. “We are full of gratitude to the Lord for giving it to us and to her for responding positively to the call,” said Sister Isabel María, Superior of Las Anas. More than 20 years have passed since the last taking of the habit produced in this monastery, which is why the community “threw itself completely into the preparations for this day.”

Sister Miriam de Jesús is the name of the new Dominican mother of this centennial monastery. Enthusiastic and with joy, she affirmed, after taking the habit, that she felt «the happiest woman in the world“Because for her it was” a long-awaited day. ” The new novice assured that, although “the wait has become long,” she had strengthened her “desire to give herself to Christ.”

Miriam Pérez López was born into a Christian family and lived his faith in a community of the Neocatechumenal Way. Two priests for brothers and a Sister of Charity for godmother, are the family antecedents that, after feeling the call, made Miriam think, with a great sense of humor, that her mother “added something strange to the food.”

Two years make up the wait for a postulant, time for discernment and formation, before beginning the novitiate: “A few years that serve to assimilate religious life until you feel an immense desire that drags you towards Him.” The young woman confessed to having lived a full life: “I was a lawyer, I had and did what I wanted, I had several courtships and I dreamed of getting married and starting a large family. But all those expectations that I had humanly, the Lord has far exceeded them. He fills you so much that the “yes” comes out on its own. “

During the celebration, Sebastián Chico compared the moment of prostration, specified in the Dominican ritual, with the parable of the grain of wheat because, “just as the grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies to bear fruit, this sister dies to his will to be born to a new life. The auxiliary bishop and delegate for Consecrated Life thanked the parents of Sister Miriam de Jesús for their “great generosity in giving to the Church, not only two priest sons, but now, also, a daughter.” Joyful by the event, he joked with the Dominican mothers, warning them: «Do not tighten the screws too much on this girl, who has cost a lot».

In the last decades, religious vocations have experienced a significant decline As a consequence of “turning a deaf ear to the call of God”, that is why Sister Miriam de Jesús addressed all women in this way: “It is never too late. If the Lord waited for me despite my resistance, do not close yourself to anything, you never know where it can blow, whatever it may be. Do not be afraid! Neither married, nor single, nor consecrated virgin, nor cloistered wet …, the important thing is that the Lord places you, places you. Open yourselves to his will because it is worth it. The Lord wants us to be happy, he does not want us to be deeply bitter about life.