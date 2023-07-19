The well-known journalist/insider Jeff Grubbof VentureBeat, recently reported that a new Nintendo Direct will be held at September 2023and although it is only a rumor, we report it because Grubb, as regards the organization of the various events, often gets it right.
This, at least, is what Grubb reported during a recent podcast, in which he launched into statements about Nintendo’s possible future initiatives. In fact, that would make some sense, considering that the month of September often hosts presentations by the house in Kyoto.
In short, based even only on tradition, it is easy that a new Nintendo Direct could be arriving during the month of September, pending any clarifications in this regard. For some time there has been talk of an event of this type expected by Nintendo during the summer, but so far there have been no concrete signals.
The possible contents of the Nintendo Direct in September
“Nintendo normally does Directs in September and we will probably have a Nintendo Direct again this September, probably at the other event the company has organized in SeattleIndeed, there could be room for interesting news, considering that some of these have already been announced.
A new Nintendo Direct could be the right opportunity to see more of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and Detective Pikachu Returns, all presented during the last Direct, as well as the alleged Metroid Prime 2 Remastered that has surfaced in the corridors recently.
