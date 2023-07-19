The well-known journalist/insider Jeff Grubbof VentureBeat, recently reported that a new Nintendo Direct will be held at September 2023and although it is only a rumor, we report it because Grubb, as regards the organization of the various events, often gets it right.

This, at least, is what Grubb reported during a recent podcast, in which he launched into statements about Nintendo’s possible future initiatives. In fact, that would make some sense, considering that the month of September often hosts presentations by the house in Kyoto.

In short, based even only on tradition, it is easy that a new Nintendo Direct could be arriving during the month of September, pending any clarifications in this regard. For some time there has been talk of an event of this type expected by Nintendo during the summer, but so far there have been no concrete signals.