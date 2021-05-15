Clashes between protesters and agents at the Popayán police station. RS

A new night of anger in Colombia has left scenes of urban warfare between protesters and police in which at least one death is counted. The suicide of a minor who reported that four riot police abused her during an arrest the previous day caused a crowd to gather in front of a police station and burn down a neighborhood police post where the harassment was allegedly committed. The officers responded with tear gas, jet tanks and stun rockets to disperse the crowd. The dawn of Popayán was illuminated by the fires of the burning buildings.

The situation got out of control to such an extent that the president, Iván Duque, announced that he was immediately sending his defense and interior ministers to that city in the southeast of the country. “To lead the restoration of public order in the city. Faced with unfortunate events related to a 17-year-old deceased youth, it is imperative to carry out a thorough investigation “, Duque wrote in a telegraphic tone on his social networks. In the morning a prosecutor specialized in minors had traveled from Bogotá to investigate the case of the girl who took her own life.

The young woman was arrested Wednesday by four policemen. A protester recorded how she was forcibly taken, flying, to a local police station. She yelled at them on the way that they were pulling her pants. Her grandmother picked her up at 10:51 p.m. According to the police chief, in top condition. According to a lawyer who accompanies the family and advises her, the adolescent was nervous, bruised and suffered an anxiety attack. At her home the young woman wrote a message on social networks in which she accused the agents of having arbitrarily detained her, when she did not even protest. He claims he was on his way to a friend’s house when he found himself in the middle of the riots. The next morning he took his own life.

Young people set fire to the proximity police station where the young woman who later committed suicide was held, this Friday in Popayán. RS

The news of the suicide fueled spirits even more. Feminist organizations surrounded the police stations demanding that the case be clarified. Another crowd gathered in front of the institute of legal medicine, where an autopsy was performed on the body. The results have not yet been released to the family. The teenager, who was veiled this Friday, was the daughter of a policeman. As the day wore on, the clashes with the police intensified. “There is a real war out here,” said Lizeth Montero, a human rights lawyer who is following the case, sheltered in a building.

In the fray, a protester, Sebastián Quintero Munera, 22, died after being hit in the neck by a stun bomb from the riot squad, according to several videos that flooded social networks. Riot police do not carry lethal weapons, but those they carry, thrown up close, can be. The identity of the victim was confirmed by the Colombian office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. At least 43 people have already died during anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country for two weeks.

The case of the teenager set Popayán on fire. Dozens of protesters came to the premises of the Prosecutor’s Office to demand justice and threw Molotov cocktails at the building. “We condemn the attack on Forensic Medicine in Popayán. It is urgent to protect forensic evidence that is found there and that is essential for the search for the disappeared, truth, justice and reparation for the victims. The officials who are safe, we express our solidarity to them, ”Juliette de Rivero, the representative in Colombia of the High Commissioner, warned on her social networks.

Popayán is the capital of Cauca, a region hit by multiple violence, with a broken geography that makes it costly and difficult for the Government to establish a permanent presence. It is often said that Colombia has more territory than State. There, historically unresolved social, economic and cultural conflicts converge, which has caused peasant, Afro-descendant and indigenous communities to have a relationship of distrust with the authorities.

