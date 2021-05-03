There have already been several mods that have been released for Cyberpunk 2077 with the aim of adding content that the developers did not finish implementing or even some that adds new missions and a survival mode.

Today, we are talking about another Cyberpunk 2077’s new mod restores content removed by developers. Specific, It is a piece of cyberware that provides optical camouflage, which will be very useful for those players who enjoy playing in stealth.

These brilliant cosplay of Panam Palmer and Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077 are made by the same model

The optical camouflage Cyberware that this mod introduces was intended to be in-game and is fully functional, but for some reason it is not possible to obtain it within the game. It was probably removed due to balancing reasons or bugs, although it is difficult to know exactly, since it is also the case with some weapons that are fully programmed in the game code but, in the same way, they are not obtainable by normal means.

A new new Cyberpunk 2077 mod restores content removed by developers

The mod includes rare, epic and legendary varieties, which can be purchased from different merchants in the game, with the exception of the legendary variable, which has been introduced as a batch of a game boss, which we will not gut. The mod can be downloaded from the Nexus Mods page.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.