NASA has been trying to solve the Mysteries of the planets that surround us. Making use of technological advances, thousands of scientists dedicate their work to investigating the past of these and some data such as their training, characteristics, real size, satellites and even the origin of their color. Although Mars is closest to Earth, it is still an unknown for us.

Recently, the space agency participated in the financing and investigation of a study that intends to explanation to the red color of Mars. It is known that at present, the atmosphere that surrounds the planet is too cold and thin to allow the presence of liquid water, a fact that complicates the existence of life on its surface.

However, in other missions carried out, there were evidence of the presence of water on the surface billions of years agowhen the climatic characteristics were more favorable. There are evidence of elements similar to rivers and lakes that dried and the presence of minerals that can only be formed in places where there is liquid water has been detected.

Mars

Recently, the results of a study carried out in February were published by Nature Communications magazine In which it is suggested that an iron ore rich in water found on Mars can be the main cause of the planet’s red. His name is Ferrihydrita And it is an iron oxide that is part of the different minerals that make up the dust from its surface.

It is a discovery that has allowed NASA experts to expand information about the wet past of the planet, which indicates that it could be habitable since ferrihydrite can only be formed in places where there is cold water and temperatures lower than the rest of minerals. The first hypotheses suggest that Mars’s environment could have had liquid water before becoming a dry surface.