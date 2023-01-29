With only three days to go before the transfer period closes in the eastern winter market, the team from the eagles of americacould add one more element to play the incipient Closing Tournament 2023.
After the refusals of Kevin Álvarez, Diego Barbosa and Julián Araujo, manager Santiago Baños would already have the one chosen to join the squad led by coach Fernando Ortíz.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelwould Jaime Gomezfootballer of the Bravos de Juárez the last reinforcement for this contest.
In case it occurs, Jaime Gomez He would arrive to compete for the right wing, the same as Miguel Layún and Emilio Lara are fighting for ownership.
The winger is 29 years old, and according to the Transfermarkt portal, he has a market value of around 1 million dollars. So far, the soccer player has played 37 games with the border team, and his best moment was with Querétaro, where he participated in 189 matches, scoring 4 goals and assisting with 8 assists.
FC Juarez v Queretaro – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
It is expected that the next few hours will be decisive in determining the near future of Jaime Gómez, who is about to be a new Americanist element. In 90min we will continue reporting.
