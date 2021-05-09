La Magdalena bowling game mural. / LV LV Monday, 10 May 2021, 08:07



The main wall of the La Magdalena bowling game has become a support for a mural by the Cartagena artist José María Vidal and decorates a facility recently remodeled by the Molinos Marfagones Neighborhood Council. The painting is part of the project ‘Passing the ball’, which aims to involve primary school children in local traditions. It is inspired by the practice of this sport and provides an environment conducive to it, along with the sculpture of ‘El Manillas’, the work of José Antonio López Palazón and Juan Pedro Esteban.