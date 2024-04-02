The Local Government Board of the Cartagena City Council will approve this Thursday a new Support Plan for Commercial Activity in the Historic Center, endowed with 100,000 euros and whose main objective is to promote “more open, simplified and efficient” economic activity in the city. , to promote entrepreneurship and the start-up of commercial and business activities”, in the words of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

This was announced by the councilor this Tuesday to the president of the Open Shopping Center, Antonio Sánchez Arenas, with whom she visited several establishments that are members of that association. With it, the City Council signed a collaboration agreement, endowed with 30,000 euros, to carry out promotion and commercial revitalization actions.

Arroyo also highlighted the training plans implemented by the Local Development and Employment Agency (ADLE) of the City Council to improve the preparation of future employees in the sector; especially the one that is being developed under the 'Excelencia Cartagena' brand, focused on the hospitality industry. And he also recalled the digitalization project that is underway with the businesses on the axis that forms San Fernando and San Vicente streets.

The Support Plan for Commercial Activity in the Historic Center is endowed with 100,000 euros and is, according to the mayor, “the evolution of the old PAICA, which makes access to aid easier.” The new rule details which expenses are eligible for subsidies, the minimum aid on expenses that can be subsidized has been raised to 50%, the criteria for evaluating applications have been clarified and the number of streets whose businesses can be expanded has been expanded. benefit from this aid.

“We are combining actions to support new activities with this Plan and actions for commercial revitalization,” according to Arroyo. But he also indicated that to generate new commercial expectations for the historic center, other actions are still necessary, such as the General Urban Planning Plan. In this regard, he said that what is being prepared should serve to generate more housing and attract residents to the center.

The agreement signed with the Open Shopping Center contemplates, among other activities, revitalization and promotion actions on the occasion of the International Day of Historic Centers or Christmas; but also actions such as 'Cruise Friendly Commerce' or window display competitions.

On the occasion of the International Day of Historic Centers, on April 26, at the Icue, 500 direct prizes will be distributed among customers of local businesses with purchases of more than 25 euros since April 15.