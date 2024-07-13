Lesa Walton suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for years. “I was getting sicker and sicker,” said Walton, 57, who lives in Wenatchee, Washington. She also had high blood pressure and was obese. Doctors told her to diet and exercise, which she did without success.

Then she found a doctor who prescribed her Wegovy, a new anti-obesity drug. Not only did she lose more than 20 kilos, she said, her arthritis disappeared and she no longer needed pills to lower her blood pressure.

Her doctor, Stefie Deeds, an internist and obesity medicine specialist, said Walton exemplifies a movement in medicine called “obesity first.” The idea is to treat obesity and as it is controlled, proponents say, a patient’s other chronic diseases tend to improve or disappear.

As Caroline M. Apovian, an obesity medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, put it“You get weight loss and it treats high blood pressure, fatty liver, diabetes, high cholesterol and high triglycerides.”

Others are wary. The new drugs are expensive and many of the other potential benefits have not been demonstrated in rigorous studies.

Gordon Guyatt, a clinical trials expert at McMaster University in Ontario, said the prudent approach is to use drugs — often cheap generics — that have been well-tested and shown to treat problems that often accompany obesity, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arthritis and sleep apnea.

Susan Z. Yanovski, co-director of the Office of Obesity Research at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, noted that when Novo Nordisk conducted a clinical trial of Wegovy in people with heart disease, Cardiac complications decreased early during treatment, before patients lost much weight.

Participants who took Wegovy and lost very little weight also had the same improvements in kidney function as those who lost a lot. A recent study by Novo Nordisk that tested Ozempic in people with diabetes and kidney disease found the same thing: kidney function was better preserved in the group taking Ozempic, an effect that was independent of weight loss.

A big part of the effect may be the drugs’ ability to reduce inflammation, said Daniel Drucker, an obesity researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto who was involved in discovering the new drugs and is a consultant to the companies that make them.

Novo Nordisk found in another clinical trial that Wegovy improved physical functioning — such as the ability to exercise — in people with diabetes and heart failure. Eli Lilly found that Zepbound can help with sleep apnea. Other trials underway are testing anti-obesity drugs as treatments for depression, addiction, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

But some are urging caution toward “obesity first” treatments, including representatives from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, saying it is prudent to wait for clinical results.

Scott Hagan, a primary care physician in Seattle, practices an “obesity last” approach.

If a patient comes in with obesity and obesity-related ailments, he starts by treating the related problems with medications he knows can work. Only if the related problems don’t improve will he discuss the possibility of trying obesity medications, Hagan said.

People with obesity, She added, they tend to have a long history of strained relationships with doctors who blame them for their weight.

“My priority is to establish trust in a relationship“, said.