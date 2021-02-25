The nightmare of the coronavirus manifests itself these days in New York, where schools for the little ones barely reopened this Thursday, restaurants at 25% ten days ago and cinemas and gyms await their turn in the de-escalation planned for next month .

B.1.526 was detected for the first time last November and, true to the virulence that characterizes covid-19, has made its way through the state to the point that by the middle of this month it already represented one in four sequences of the viruses detected by scientists, according to a study that the Caltrech Group published online Wednesday, and another that Columbia University made public this Thursday. None have yet undergone the scrutiny of the scientific community but experts agree that the spread of the variant has been confirmed.

Most worrisome is that this variant harbors a mutation that makes it more resistant to vaccines and calls into question its effectiveness. It is not a single outbreak that is easy to contain, but has been found in parts of Westchester County, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.

“It’s not particularly good news, but at least now that we know maybe we can do something about it,” Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University who was involved in the study, told The New York Times. The researcher admitted that the New York variant is more worrisome than the Californian, but also the fear that the British one will become dominant, due to the speed of advance. Of this, 2,000 cases have already been identified in 45 states of the Union. There is also the South African and Brazilian variant with the E484K mutation, which is resistant to vaccines and is equivalent to 12% of those infected. This seems to affect older people and tends to lead to more hospitalizations.

A cloud that predicts a storm, just when the state was celebrating good news: the notable decrease in cases and deaths in nursing homes, thanks to the vaccination campaign that prioritized this vulnerable sector. From beginning in December to early February, new infections fell 80%, twice as fast as in the rest of the population. Deaths inside these homes fell by 65%, despite the fact that winter usually spreads a blanket of mourning over the centers for the elderly, with or without a pandemic.

According to data from the Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million residents and employees of these centers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.1 million the two required. The Biden government announced this Thursday a new boost to the campaign against the virus by offering over the next two months the free distribution of 25 million masks for the most vulnerable population, which will include soup kitchens and health centers. “Anyone who needs a mask can pick it up for free at one of these centers,” says the CDC statement. Since the beginning of February, the US epidemiological authority recommends using a double mask, that is, a surgical one under the fabric.