03/15/2025



Updated at 7:57 p.m.





Unconteble Victoria of Marc Márquez who, except for surprise or incident, will take the home this World Cup walking through almost all circuits. This Saturday, the nine points of the ESPRENT in a race in which he led all the laps after making the pole achieved a few hours before. Only his brother Alex managed to do some shadowas in Thailand. Pecco Bagnaia completed the podium thanks to a good exit and a constant rhythm, which allowed him to advance Zarco and keep him at a small distance. Pedro Acosta (ninth) He managed to enter the points. Not so Rins (12th), Raúl Fernández (16th), Viñales (18th) and Aldeguer (19th), who despite falling finished the race.

The weekend had started well for Marc Márquez, dominating the FP1 and the practice on Friday and achieving the pole this Saturday spraying the registration of the Rio Hondo Termas Circuit. It was the second pole of the season after the one achieved in Thailand and with his brother Álex, which in Burinam also left second on grill. The desmosedici worked at every train, except the Pecco Bagnaiathat on Friday he got along the hairs directly in Q2 and today he could not go from the fourth place, forming in second line next to Pedro Acosta and Fabio Di Giannantonio. It seemed that the championship was matched at the brand level, with a CCR-HONDA accompanying the Márquez brothers on the front line (Johann Zarco) and a KTM (Pedro Acosta), one Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo) and a APRILIA (Marco Bezzecchi) among the first nine. The rest, everything Ducati with the VR46 of Di Giannatonio (sixth) and Morbidelli (eighth).

Good departure from the Márquez and Bagnaia, not Zarco. The three Ducati put themselves in the lead with Marc marking the rhythm and trying to distance themselves. Quartararo tried to advance in the first round to Pecco but not only did he not get it but was surpassed by Pedro accto. Brad Binder went to the ground to play with Morbidelli and the Murcia was left as the only KTM representative at the points, since Viñales and Bastianini ran in the tail van.

Four drops in some areas of the circuit stirred the boxes as if it were a loop. All the pilots had prepared the second motorcycles with gums of water, but there were still seven turns. Fermín Aldeguer and Oliveira They fell while Zarco ahead Acosta and Quartararo, seventh, was diluted. Overcome the Ecuador of the race, the victory was disputed The Márquez brotherstwo seconds from Bagnaia. Pecco knew that he could not reach the two Spaniards and his fight focused on preventing Zarco from reaching him. In the end, New victory by Marc Márquezthat this year only knows victory.









«I have given the maximum, I have been closing the distance but it has not been enough to reach them. I just want to enjoy this and we’ll see tomorrow, ”explained Peco Bagnaia after being third. Álex Márquezsecond classified, I was happy: «It has been a fantastic career. In the end I gave myself a little because we were going to the limit and I saw that I couldn’t attack Marc. The distance with Pecco was good. Tomorrow we have to be intelligent ». Marc Márquez He has been the winner: «It has been a very difficult victory. I was tightening to the fullest and the rhythm was very strong. He could not increase the distance and in the last laps Álex began to loosen but tomorrow it will be very difficult to beat him because he is being very fast ».