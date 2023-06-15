The British embryologist Lewis Wolpert (1929-2021) left a legendary phrase: “The most important moment of your life is not your birth, nor your marriage, nor your death, but gastrulation.” Exactly 14 days after a sperm and an egg unite, the embryo, a tiny sphere of a few hundred cells, will begin gastrulation, a week-long process in which that little ball will become the first sketch of the individual. Those days are the greatest enigma in the formation of a human being, due to the technical and ethical barriers to investigate them. the palestinian scientist Jacob Hannah, one of the world leaders in this field, has succeeded in creating a new human embryo model, obtained from stem cells, which mimics the three-dimensional architecture of a natural embryo between 7 and 14 days old, according to its preliminary results, to which that EL PAÍS has had access to. “This is the first time that synthetic human embryos have been obtained without genetic modifications,” says Hanna, from the Weizmann Institute of Sciences in Rechovot, Israel. The draft of her study has subsequently been published. in the bioRxiv repository.

The cells of an embryo that is only a few days old are pluripotent: they can transform into any cell of an adult, be it heart, lung or brain. Those all-powerful cells can also be extracted and grown individually in the lab. They will split and create identical copies of themselves for an indefinite time. Jacob Hanna’s group uses a chemical cocktail to induce embryonic stem cells to self-organize into a structure similar to a human embryo.

Hanna’s results come amid an international controversy. The Anglo-Polish biologist Magdalena Zernicka-Goetza researcher at the University of Cambridge, announced this Wednesday at a conference in Boston (USA) that her team has created a similar human embryo model, capable of developing in the laboratory up to a phase equivalent to 14 days, as she has advanced. the british daily Guardian on its cover this Thursday. Zernicka-Goetz, who does genetically modify cells, has not published his results. Three international references consulted by EL PAÍS question the achievement.

Palestinian researcher Jacob Hanna, from the Weizmann Institute of Sciences, in Rehovot (Israel). Weizmann Institute of Science

Jacob Hanna himself is very forceful. “This is not serious science and it is bad journalism,” he says. “According to what Professor Zernicka-Goetz presented yesterday, these structures cannot be qualified as an embryo model, because an embryo should have a placenta, yolk sac, amniotic cavity and chorionic sac, and none of these parts appear. Their data seems very unconvincing to me,” adds Hanna. “Scientists who work with stem cells should try not to do the same as [el científico chino] He Jiankui, who announced CRISPR babies [los primeros humanos modificados genéticamente] without publishing any data to support it”, says the Palestinian researcher. This newspaper has requested more information from Zernicka-Goetz, without obtaining a response at the moment.

the french engineer Nicolas Rivron already used embryonic stem cells in 2021 to create models of human blastocysts—embryos about five days old and about 200 cells—at the Institute for Molecular Biotechnology in Vienna. In some countries, like australia, these pseudo-embryos are treated as true embryos and are regulated by the same, very rigorous legislation. Rivron is also skeptical of Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz’s results. “I’m not very convinced that this is a recapitulation of human development,” she says. “It seems like an attempt to claim the breakthrough before its competitors. the article of Guardian it is shockingly inaccurate and full of factual errors,” Rivron says.

In April, the team of the Chinese neuroscientist zhen liu, from the Shanghai Institute of Neurosciences, managed to generate macaque pseudo-embryos in the laboratory and implant them in the uterus of three monkeys, initiating three pregnancies, but all failed after a few days. For the scientific community, if they cannot develop in the mother’s womb, they are not real embryos, but simple embryo models.

The team of the Spanish biologist Alfonso Martinez Arias He achieved in 2020, from embryonic cells grown in the laboratory, structures similar to a part of the human embryo of about 19 days, without the brain seed or the tissues that would form the placenta. Martínez Arias, from Pompeu Fabra University, applauds Jacob Hanna’s “impressive” results. And he also criticizes Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz’s announcement: “There is not much to say due to lack of information. There is no data, because her work has not been published in any format. This field has a bad habit of giving great headlines that later do not conform to reality. I suspect this is another case.” The competition to be first is fierce, but in this case Martínez Arias has no doubts who is ahead. Jacob Hanna, he explains, has already presented his results to his colleagues in a congress held in March in Japan.

The French biologist Irene Aksoy He believes that these embryo models are “a formidable tool” to illuminate the development of the human being in stages that are inaccessible today, in which the development of the different organs begins. At the Institute for Brain and Stem Cell Research in Lyon, Aksoy and his colleague Pierre Savatier have created chimeras of monkey and person: macaque embryos of about 250 cells, 10 of which are human. The biologist has an impact on ethical dilemmas, although she stresses that in these models there is nothing resembling a beating heart or an incipient brain, since the development of the structures stops much earlier. “You have to set ethical limits, because in this case science has run ahead of the law and nobody wants to repeat the CRISPR baby fiasco,” she warns.

