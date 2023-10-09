Margarita Golubeva from St. Petersburg was named the most beautiful girl in Russia

On October 8, the final of the Miss Russia 2023 contest took place in Moscow, its winner was announced in the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall. The most beautiful girl in the country was chosen from 50 finalists from all over Russia. A Lenta.ru correspondent found out how the main national beauty contest went.

The competition jury, which included singer Dmitry Malikov, singer Tatyana Kotova (“Miss Russia 2006”), TV presenter Oksana Fedorova (“Miss Russia 2001”, “Miss Universe 2002”), designer Igor Chapurin and composer Vladimir Matetsky, determined the winner after several qualifying stages and an intellectual competition.

The crown and a prize of one million rubles was taken by 22-year-old St. Petersburg resident Margarita Golubeva. The title of first vice-miss was received by Elizaveta Dudina from Togliatti, the second vice-miss was Lyubov Khokholova from Yakutia.

The winner was a singer from a large family

Margarita Golubeva managed to beat 85 thousand rivals who applied to participate in the competition this year, and became the country’s first beauty. In the finale, the girl captivated the audience and the jury with an unexpected a cappella performance of the song “Love Has Come” and a speech about the meaning of life, in which she said that the main thing for her was to leave behind a worthy legacy and to know that she had brought benefit to people.

Margarita Golubeva Photo: @margolenser

Golubeva is simultaneously studying at two universities: in her fifth year at the Russian Customs Academy and in her second year at the Moscow State Institute of Culture at the Faculty of Musical Arts.

In 2021, Margarita participated in the tenth anniversary season of the show “The Voice”, but was unable to go beyond the first stage. It was after this that she entered the Moscow State Institute of Cinematography, where Larisa Dolina became her mentor. The girl hopes to someday open her own vocal training school, where children from a variety of families could study.

Participants during the final of the Miss Russia 2023 contest Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

During a conversation with reporters, Margarita said that she is the eldest of four children. Her mother is a doctor and her father is an engineer. The girl also mentioned that her heart is free.

To be honest, I still don’t understand what happened to me just now. How much will my life change after receiving the crown? I hope to adequately represent Russia at international competitions Margarita Golubevawinner of “Miss Russia 2023”

Golubeva said that she dreamed of taking part in Miss Russia and becoming the owner of the crown since she was 16 years old. Previously, she did not consider herself beautiful; at school she was even teased because of her appearance. Only after getting into a modeling agency did the girl begin to understand that many of the traits that she considered her shortcomings were actually her advantages.

Margarita will represent Russia at international beauty pageants – Miss Universe, which will take place on November 18 in El Salvador, and Miss World, starting in India in December.

Participants were suspected of cheating votes

Participants who are no younger than 18 and no older than 23 years old, no lower than 173 centimeters and without tattoos are allowed to participate in the competition. “Miss Russia” must be unmarried, not divorced and without children. At the same time, girls need to be not just beautiful, but also very active: the winner will have to take part in public and charitable events for a whole year. Therefore, most of the contenders had something to brag about. Some of them achieved impressive success in sports, others in creativity, and others even in science.

From left to right: first Vice-Miss Russia 2023 Elizaveta Dudina (Togliatti), Miss Russia 2023 Margarita Golubeva (St. Petersburg) and second Vice-Miss Russia 2023 Lyubov Khokholova (Sakha Republic) at the award ceremony for the finalists of the competition Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

In addition, viewers and fans vote for the participants on the competition website. You can vote for one participant once a day. In the final, the girl with the most votes is awarded an extra point.

This year, there was even a scandal over online voting. Netizens complained en masse that they could not vote on the competition website: the page gave an error.

Many considered the sharp lead of some participants suspicious. In their opinion, votes could have been inflated using bots

The general director of the competition, Anastasia Belyak, commented on the situation. “Every year we encounter fraud when voting on the competition website, this is a common practice,” she said. “We have a team of IT specialists who monitor cheating during the entire voting, and we will control the cheating after it’s over.”

The first Miss Russia was chosen by Kuprin and Bunin

The Miss Russia competition was first held in 1927 in Paris among Russian emigrants. It was a success, and from 1929, the magazine “Illustrated Russia”, published in Paris, took over the organizing mission.

The geography of the contestants soon expanded; they began to invite “Russian women aged 16 to 25 years, unmarried, of decent behavior, living in any European countries, but having the opportunity to come to Paris for the recording and final of the competition, accompanied by older family members.”

The participants had to "appear in an ordinary city suit", and in the finals they had to parade "in a coat and a hat." Of course, there were no performances in swimsuits then, and everything took place in an atmosphere of exceptional morality

The winner and her mother were promised reimbursement for travel expenses to Paris and back, as well as payment for their stay in the capital for five days. The Miss Russia jury then included famous cultural figures who emigrated to France. Among them were, for example, Alexander Kuprin, Ivan Bunin, Nadezhda Teffi, ballerina Olga Preobrazhenskaya, dancer Sergei Lifar, artists Konstantin Korovin and Alexander Benois.

The competition was held annually for 12 years – until the outbreak of World War II. Again, Miss Russia began to be held in the USSR in 1989, and in modern Russia it began to be organized in 1993.

Crown of the winner of the Miss Russia 2023 contest Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

The crown repeats the diadem of the wife of Nicholas II

The current crown of the winner was created in 2018 based on the diadem of Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, wife of Emperor Nicholas II. Its shape follows the outlines of church domes. The luxurious accessory is made of white gold, the tops of the “domes” and the base are decorated with 203 pearls of the South Seas and Akoya.

100 million rubles there is a Miss Russia crown

The patterns of precious stones follow the colors of the Russian flag: diamonds, sapphires and rubies shine in the crown. The approximate cost of the crown is one million dollars (about 100 million rubles).