The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued Ministerial Resolution No. 663 of 2022 regarding compliance with Emiratisation regulations in the private sector, which defines the controls for compliance with Emiratisation systems, job advertisements, and employer obligations when hiring a citizen, and enabling the citizen to perform his work and obligations by providing the appropriate place and tools, as the decision regulates Ministerial fines and related penalties.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a statement issued today: “The expansion of the Emiratisation process requires controlling all aspects of this important national file, defining the duties and obligations of all parties, and enacting the necessary laws to control the recently observed abuses, which we are working on by monitoring what is happening on the scene.” Determine the necessary remedies and ensure that all parties adhere to them.

According to the decision, establishments are prohibited from referring to government policies or their benefits in advertisements for Emiratisation jobs without prior permission from the Ministry.

The decision defines the obligations of the employer when hiring a citizen and enables the citizen to perform his work and obligations.