Have you ever thought that Earth could have more than one Moon? While it might seem impossible, scientists recently discovered that our Earth may soon have one new “mini-moon” temporary. It is a small asteroid, just 10 meters in diameter, which could be captured by Earth’s gravity and orbit around us for a short period.

The asteroid, called 2024 PT5is a small space rock that, from September 29th to November 25thit could become a mini-moon of Earth. But what does it mean exactly? Astronomers predict that this cosmic object will be captured by our planet’s gravity, staying with us for just under two months before continuing its journey into the solar system.

This phenomenon isn’t new, but every time it happens it leaves us with fascinating questions. For example, what we can learn from a mini-moon? Second Federica SpotoHarvard researcher, these observations are valuable for studying the dynamics of asteroids and identifying possible collision risks for the future.

A quick hello: the elusive nature of mini-moons

Mini-moons like 2024 PT5 they are difficult to study precisely because of their fleeting nature. They don’t stay long enough in Earth’s orbit to be easily observed or cataloged. Sometimes, it even happens that they are mistaken for artificial objects, as in the case of the Gaia probe ofEuropean Space Agencywhich in 2015 it was mistakenly identified as a second Moon.

However, scientists are certain that 2024 PT5 is a natural objectnot space debris or a stray satellite. Raúl de la Fuente Marcosastronomer at the Complutense University of Madrid, confirms that there is no doubt: it is a real space rock.

A piece of the Moon?

There is also a fascinating theory surrounding this asteroid: some scientists speculate that 2024 PT5 it may have been a time a fragment of our Moon. Although this hypothesis is not confirmed, the idea that a piece of our Moon may have circled the solar system and then temporarily returned is truly exciting.

Although 2024 PT5 will only be with us for a short time, scientists predict that it could return close to Earth in the future. Next visit? January, followed by another pass in 2055. This little cosmic traveler will continue to visit us, reminding us how dynamic and amazing the space around us is.

And you, you are ready to observe the mini-moon? While we may not notice it with the naked eye, this little space rock gives us a unique look at how our solar system works. Leave a comment and let us know what you think! Don’t forget to follow us to stay updated on all the news from space and beyond.