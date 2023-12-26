They began their journey on Christmas Eve, while most Mexican families were preparing to meet in their homes for dinner and a drink. A new caravan of migrants left Tapachula, in the southern state of Chiapas, on Sunday morning, and already on Christmas they continued marching with the aim of reaching the border with the United States to cross. The newspaper and agency reports indicate that there is a crowd of around 8,000 people, mainly from Central and South American countries. Complete families and individuals come, women with their children, young men and adolescents. A new caravan of people expelled from their countries by poverty and violence trying for a better fate in the United States. Just this Wednesday, a bilateral summit will be held between senior officials from Mexico and the United States to once again address strategies to contain the migration. Two agendas, that of the authorities and that of the people in need, will intersect in time this week.

The migrants have baptized this caravan as “Exodus from poverty.” Far from their homes, these people made a stop on Sunday night in a park and received some food from churches and residents of Chiapas, according to the agency. APwho added that elements of the National Guard and local police have followed the progress of the march without intervening. “We have walked a lot. Honestly, I don't know how many kilometers. My daughter can't walk anymore. “I carry her in my arms because she needs to rest, she is only three years old, and she is not well, she is sick,” a man from Honduras told Reuters. “The president of the United States should help us as migrants. In reality, several of us only go to the US for five, six, seven years and return to our countries. For this reason, we ask Joe Biden to help us,” another Honduran man told that agency.

The migratory flows from Central and South America have been extraordinary and have set off the alerts of the authorities of Mexico and the United States. Between the last week of November and the first week of December, the number of migrants detained at border crossings with the United States grew by 31%, going from 53,016 to 69,462 arrests, according to figures from the US Border Patrol (CBP). for its acronym in English). The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has estimated that a third of the migrants are Mexican. The responses of the US authorities to contain migratory flows have been drastic and have threatened the good diplomatic relations between both countries. One measure has been the closure of three border posts by Washington unilaterally. Another example is the enactment of a harsh anti-immigrant law by the Texas Government that allows local authorities to detain and deport undocumented people to Mexico.

The López Obrador Administration has raised its voice against these measures and has demanded that the approach with which the migration phenomenon is addressed be rethought. The issue has escalated and now occupies a priority place on the agenda of the bilateral relationship. Last week, López Obrador and Biden held an official call at the request of the US president to talk about the issue. In the communication, the Mexican Government “insisted on the need to reopen border crossings as soon as possible to guarantee dynamic trade flows and enhance the economic relationship,” it detailed in a statement. The White House, for its part, qualified “that additional enforcement measures are urgently needed so that key ports of entry across our shared border can be reopened.”

Migrants walk through Tapachula. Juan Manuel Blanco (EFE)

The heads of state agreed that a high-flying US delegation would visit Mexico and hold a meeting with President López Obrador this Wednesday. The delegation will be led by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and will have the participation of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the National Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall. It is foreseeable that this meeting will detail the “additional compliance measures” required by Washington to give in to the Mexican Government's request that the crossing points on the border be reopened.

The López Obrador Administration has maintained a position of rejection of coercive policies to contain migration, and has demanded greater collaboration from the United States to resolve the structural causes that motivate the massive departure of people from their countries of origin and their attempts to reach the United States, even with the enormous risks involved in crossing Mexico illegally. López Obrador has offered the governments of sending countries—especially Venezuela, Honduras, Belize and Colombia—to direct investments to those territories to finance social and work programs. The Mexican Government has indicated that in the bilateral meeting on Wednesday the US delegation will be insisted on advancing this agenda of structural solutions.

“They don't understand that one needs to move forward. Why can't they help us, shake hands? We need support from them [los gobiernos]”, he declared to AP a Honduran woman who was in the caravan with a seven-year-old child. “This journey has been very hard for us migrants. We need help from Immigration and the government, to put their hand on their hearts and give us safe passage,” a Venezuelan woman told the agency. The migrant crowd will continue its course through Mexican territory. They will have advanced hundreds of kilometers by the time New Year arrives. As has happened this Christmas, the holiday will pass as alien to them, sideways, like a fast truck passing by indifferently.

