The warning added that “whoever remains in place may be identified as sympathizing with a terrorist organization,” in an Israeli reference to the Hamas movement.

The warning has been posted on leaflets bearing the Israeli army’s logo since Saturday, and via mobile phones, throughout the Gaza Strip.

The post stated: “Urgent warning to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your lives in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave northern Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza may be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organization.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with air strikes and shelling since October 7, the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Israel mobilized forces and armored vehicles on the border with the Gaza Strip, in preparation for an expected ground invasion.

These are not the first orders from Israel to the residents of the besieged Strip, as it has previously issued warnings ordering them to head south.

But Palestinians say they have never before received the sentence that they would be considered sympathizers of “terrorists” if they did not do so.

They also confirm that cutting off the trip to the south of the Gaza Strip is extremely dangerous, in light of non-stop air strikes, and with the Israeli army also targeting the south of the Gaza Strip with air strikes.

Many families who left Gaza City in the north for the south of the Strip said that they lost their relatives in Israeli air strikes on the south.