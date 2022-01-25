The Dubai Health Authority has revealed a new technology, applied for the first time in the Middle East, to treat and relieve pain within four minutes using artificial intelligence technology, without the use of medication. During its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2022, the authority confirmed that it had started using the new technology at Rashid Hospital to relieve and treat chronic pain during heat frequency.

She explained that the new technology contributes to the disappearance of pain within a short period, and the avoidance of taking painkillers that may have side effects and health risks when used in the long term, and contributes to the treatment of many pathological conditions, including chronic pain in the neck, back and spine, and inflammation Joints in the spine or back pelvis, shoulder and knee, treatment of central nerve root pain and peripheral nerve pain, the new technology also allows doctors to precisely reach the site of injury or pain, and the ability to treat several areas simultaneously.

And Dr. Salah Al-Ali, consultant anesthesiologist and pain medicine consultant at Rashid Hospital, stated that the new technology relies on generating electromagnetic vibrations, to generate heat energy around the irritated nerves that cause pain, calming the pain signals until they gradually disappear, as the thermal frequency waves sent from the device calm and stabilize Sometimes the injured nerve wall, or cauterizing the pain-causing nerve and disabling it at other times, indicating that the location of the nerve to be targeted is precisely determined through the probe, and then the treatment is done for the nerve within a small area ranging between 2-4 mm, where the location of the injury is determined by By using an X-ray or ultrasound machine.

He said that the idea of ​​thermal frequency depends on the passage of a high-frequency current through a completely isolated probe, with the exception of the first part of it, and when the thermal frequency current passes, an increase in the temperature of the surrounding tissue occurs, as the temperature is controlled by the thermal frequency device.

He pointed out that the pain relief process begins about four minutes after using the device, and treats disc pain, joints, headaches, and any pain related to the nervous system, and the pain relief rate sometimes reaches 100%, indicating that the technology is based on artificial intelligence.

For his part, the Director of Medical Affairs at Rashid Hospital, Dr. Mansour Nazari, reviewed the multiple benefits of using this technology, which contribute significantly to reducing the negative complications of the disease, reducing or eliminating the patient’s pain, and reducing the patient’s stay in the hospital, which is what It contributes to reducing the financial cost to the patient and the hospital in general, noting that more than 100 cases have benefited from this technology so far.

Outstanding results

Head of the Anesthesia Department at Rashid Hospital, Dr. Hani Fawzy, said that the new technique, which is used under local anesthesia and using an interventional radiology device, helps the doctor to avoid or delay the surgery, which may carry many risks and require a long period of recovery. He pointed to the safety of this technique and its outstanding results, as the duration of the treatment session ranged between five and a half minutes, depending on the patient’s condition, and the patient could leave the hospital one or two hours later at most, return quickly to work, and practice other normal activities.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

