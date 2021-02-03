In the afternoon today, Tuesday, February 2, a new medical report on the health of Carmen Barbieri was released (65), who continues to be admitted to intensive care at the Zabala Clinic after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), a disease that caused bilateral pneumonia.

The latest news is encouraging, taking into account that days ago his health had deteriorated and he needed mechanical ventilation.

“Carmen is still stable, the oxygen in her blood dropped a little. The cultures show an improvement. The picture is still very delicate, but it is expected that it will slowly improve, “Ángel de Brito said on CNN Radio, according to the information provided by the clinic.

Lower oxygen concentration was detected in blood tests, something that was due to the decision to turn the actress, who was previously face down.

Federico Bal’s mother has been hospitalized for two weeks because he developed bilateral pneumonia caused by Covid and last Thursday, January 28, he entered intensive care. There It was decided to induce the artist into a coma so that she could receive mechanical ventilation.

“I remember when I was bad that you on the other side asked a lot for my recovery. Now I ask all believers and non-believers to ask and send beautiful energies for my old woman. They had to transfer her to intensive care, the picture was complicated, do not stop taking care of yourself “was the message that Fede Bal shared at that time, very concerned for his mother’s health.

Days later, Fede uploaded a photo of his childhood to Instagram, along with Carmen and Santiago Bal. And he pointed out: “Thus, we hug you tight so that you are well. Always.”

ACE