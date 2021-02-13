The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences shared the public with its logo and media identity, which reflects a humanitarian message inspired by the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and comes within the framework of the university’s keenness to enhance its presence locally, regionally and globally.

The university slogan is inspired by its components from the common human values ​​between the divine religions, stressing the university’s mission that aims to produce distinguished knowledge that achieves citizenship, intellectual leadership and specialized competence that believes in tolerance and coexistence.

The university’s director, Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, stated that the university’s new media identity is in line with the UAE’s vision of spreading the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, serving the human community and building bridges of civilized dialogue.

He pointed out that the university’s basic values ​​are preserving Zayed’s legacy by focusing on consolidating a culture of coexistence, human brotherhood and civilized communication, and achieving distinction and creativity, stressing that the university has developed an integrated plan to inform the public about its media identity and its role in consolidating the state’s position as a beacon of tolerance and an intellectual incubator for global cultures.





