In recent years, the materials known as nanolátices, which have an ultrafine reticular structure at a nanometric scale (in Metro Metro), have caught the attention of scientists. The main characteristic of nanolets is their lightness, while maintaining their resistance thanks to their hive form. In the future they could be used in development fields such as aeronautics and automotive, where light and robust materials are required.

However, Nanored’s structure has a weak point: it is prone to partial damage due to the concentration of tensions; the force generated inside the object, in the joints of the network. The Peter Searls team, a mechanical engineering researcher at the University of Toronto, conducted the first attempt to optimize nano -architectural materials through automatic learning. “By learning the effects of changes in geometry, instead of limiting ourselves to reproducing successes from training data, we can now predict reticular structures that were not possible before.”

By precisely reproducing the reticular structure derived by the algorithm, using a 3D printer, Canadian specialists designed a material called ‘Carbon Nanolattice’, which is as resistant as carbon steel and as light as polystyrene foam.

Five times more resistant than titanium

The team used a technique called “multi -objective Bayesian optimization” to simultaneously optimize the Young module, The constant of proportionality between deformation and tension when the material is thrown, the rigidity module, the relationship between the tension and the deformation due to the cutting mapping forces, and the density, which determines how light the material is .

Automatic learning requires large amounts of data, while multi -objective Bayesian optimization offers an optimal solution from a small amount of data. In the current study, an ideal reticular structure was obtained that minimizes density while maximizing the Young module and the rigidity module from 400 simulation data. By faithfully reproducing this design with a 3D polymerization printer of two photons, a method of alteration of photosensitive materials through the simultaneous absorption of two photons, the researchers created a new nano -architectural material that exceeds the weak points of conventional nanolmatics.

These 3D printed nanolminas were cooked at 900 ° C to submit them to pyrolysis and form sp² of great purity; Carbon whose atoms have mixed orbitals, with a third of ‘s’ orbitals and two thirds of orbitals ‘P’. The experimental results show that by reducing the diameter of the pillars of the network to 300 nanometers, 94% of the carbon atoms form sp² hybridized orbitals. This maximizes the resistance of the material.

The resulting carbon nanorred has a density of 125 to 215 kg/m³, almost as light as polystyrene foam, but a compression resistance from 180 to 360 MPa (megapascal), comparable to that of carbon steel. The team managed to exceed the problem of concentration of conventional nanolminas tensions, increasing resistance by up to 118% and rigidity by 68%. They also confirmed that the new material can support 2.03 MPA tensions per kg/m³ of density. This resistance is equivalent to about five times that of titanium.

Perfect for spaces and spacecraft

Researchers expect this project to develop ultralight components for airplanes, helicopters and special ships. According to Searls, the replacement of the titanium components of the airplanes with carbon nanoparticles could save up to 80 liters of fuel per kilogram and year. Other possible applications are medical, such as artificial bones and implants.

The team of researchers plans to study the serial production of carbon nanoparticles, as well as new designs to achieve even lower density and greater resistance. If this research is carried out, it is expected that it will lead to innovations in various fields, including the aerospace industry. The development of nano -architectural materials that make full use of automatic learning can significantly change the next manufacturing generation.

Article originally published in Wiredadapted by Alondra Flores.