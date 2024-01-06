A new massacre has shaken the State of Guerrero in these first days of January, in an isolated region of the mountains, on the border between the Costa Grande and Tierra Caliente. Father Filiberto Velázquez, director of the Minerva Bello Human Rights Center, raised the alarm this Friday, denouncing the attack, which allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the vulnerability of the inhabitants of the area, subjected to a guerrilla war between two groups. criminals for months. These are Los Tlacos, on the one hand, and La Familia Michoacana, allegedly responsible for this latest attack.

In a statement released this Saturday afternoon, the organization points out that the attack has left at least five dead, which responds to the number of skulls found at the scene, an area in the community of Buenavista de los Hurtado, of the Heliodoro Castillo municipality. The priest has pointed out that just this Saturday experts from the Prosecutor's Office arrived at the scene, to at least try to settle the score. Vázquez has said that the criminals attacked a group of about 30 residents. In addition to the five dead, there are six injured, who fled the community, and around 19 missing.

Burned remains during the attack by armed groups in Buena Vista de los Hurtado in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo, Guerrero, on January 5, 2023. Photo: Courtesy Minerva Bello Human Rights Center

Several videos released on Friday show the consequences of the attack, apparently initiated with bombs launched into the town from drones. In two of the videos you can see a pile of bodies, some without heads, piled up in a truck in one of the places of the fight. In one of them, a man questions the alleged leader of the criminal group Los Tlacos, Onesimo Marquina, alias Necho. “Just look, Necho. “Send me more assholes, dude.” The man who speaks and his colleagues are allegedly part of La Familia Michoacana, who battle with Los Tlacos in that border area between the areas of both groups.

In videos recorded this Saturday, already with authorities in the area, the same truck can be seen, now burned, as are the bodies piled on top. Father Velázquez has also reported that the state government has committed to organizing search brigades in the area to try to find the missing people. The Minerva Bello Center has appreciated the effort, although it has pointed out the orographic difficulties of the region, swarms of hills studded with trenches and barriers haunted by the local population.

Elements of the state police, in coordination with FGE, SEDENA and the National Guard, patrol the municipality of General Heliodoro Castillo on January 5, 2023. Government of Guerrero

The tactic of explosive drones is common in the area. In a visit last year to several towns in the region, this newspaper was able to verify the number of perforated roofs and facades hit by shrapnel from the bombs. In the town of Nuevo Caracol, a few kilometers from Buenavista de los Hurtado, one of the victims of the bombs, Araceli Santana, 40, was recounting the day the bomb fell in her yard. It was an August morning, around 9:30. Santana was preparing the tortilla dough in her kitchen when an artifact fell from the sky, hit one of the zinc sheets that cover the patio, and exploded. “One becomes deaf and they also go far,” the woman explained. “A boy got a piece of another bomb that fell on the field and cut his belly,” she added.

In Nuevo Caracol, as now in Buenavista, Los Tlacos, sometimes mixed with the local population, defend themselves from La Familia Michoacana, stationed in the surrounding hills, always with the threat of their team of drones. If his responsibility is confirmed, this new massacre will be added to those he has perpetrated in recent years in Guerrero and the south of the State of Mexico, his areas of influence. In San Miguel Totolapan, somewhat further to the northwest, criminals from this group murdered 20 people at the end of 2022. Months later, the same group killed a group of residents in the neighboring town of Coyuca.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country