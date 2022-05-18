Thanks to the popularity of the game spider-manmany studios have been encouraged to bring adaptations of more superheroes than Marvelamong them we have avengers and recently to Guardians of the Galaxy. And it seems that all this does not stop, because today an announcement emerged that another title of this type is shortly to be revealed.

The information was released through a fairly short teaser in which we see several characters fight, but a special emphasis is placed on a female version of Hombre de Hierro. The best thing is that users will not have to wait long for the revelation, since a specific time is confirmed in the official tweet. May 19 at 12 p.m. time of Mexico.

New Game Announcement! Tune in tomorrow at 10 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/TIHbrUqmOK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 18, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that at this moment several projects of Marvel in video games are already in development, these include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine from Insomniac Games. On the other hand, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is under development by Firaxis Games. And judging by the trailer, this could be a mobile release.

It could even be a kind of important crossover between different franchises of that same universe, something that Disney has been implementing in one of his recent mobile games. However, we will have to wait a little longer to find out what it is. Some fans have already commented that it could be a Moba in the style of pokemon unite.

