A research team has dedicated a good 18 years to analyze the motions of stars within a dwarf galaxy, using data from the Hubble Space Telescope. This effort has led to the creation of a detailed map that could provide new information on the characteristics of the dark matter, that invisible matter thataccording to the most accredited theories, would constitute approximately 25% of the universe.

Dark matter: a scientific challenge

There dark matter It is often described as a kind of invisible glue that holds galaxies together. Its existence has been hypothesized to explain some observed anomalies in the rotation speed of galaxies. Howevermap the movements interiors of stars to understand this mysterious matter is an extremely complex task. The large distances and the huge amount of data to analyze make this work very challenging.

The Draco Dwarf Galaxy Under the Lens

The research group led by Eduardo Vitralof the Institute Space Telescope Science to Baltimorehas analyzed 18 years of observations of the Draco Dwarf Galaxy, located 250,000 light-years away. By tracking the movements of millions of starsthe team managed to rebuild the relative velocity between these objects, creating an unprecedentedly detailed map.

Promising results and future studies

The results appear to confirm some of the most accurate models on distribution from the matter dark. This study represents a fundamental basis for future research and for new telescopes that will be launched in the next years, like the Roman Nancy Graceintended for identify further anomalies related to dark matter.

