Forecaster Leus: Magnetic storm that hit Earth will last until Sunday

On Saturday evening, August 17, a new magnetic storm hit the Earth. This was reported in his Telegram-channel, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, stated.

According to him, the magnetic storm was initially moderate, but then it became stronger and reached class G3. The expert emphasized that the magnetic storm will last at least until midday on Sunday.

“After 18 hours, the geomagnetic field state index Kp exceeded six units, which corresponds to the level of an average magnetic storm of class G1. Then the disturbances of the geomagnetic field increased, and at 20 hours 46 minutes Moscow time the magnetic storm became strong, class G3,” Leus said.

Earlier, the IKI and ISTP RAS Solar Astronomy Laboratory reported that a magnetic storm is expected on Earth on the night of Sunday, August 18. After 9 o’clock, geomagnetic activity will begin to decrease, but the magnetosphere will remain excited until the end of the day.