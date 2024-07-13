The Spanish gym sector is in good shape. The pandemic took its toll, but the growing cult of the body and the obvious health benefits of maintaining a more active life have led to more and more people signing up to exercise. However, the cost increases borne by gyms and the fact that demand continues to respond positively have led to a decline in the number of people in the gym. The prices paid by users have increased significantlyThis has been particularly noticeable in the case of the cheapest segment. While a few years ago it was common to see offers with monthly rates of less than 19.9 euros, current prices are around 29.9 euros per month, if not more. A priori, two clothing chains, Zara and Primark, do not share anything with gyms, but deep down, they have a story to tell about what is happening with them.

This week, Planet Fitness opened its first establishment in Spain. The Via Sabadell shopping centre in the Catalan city has been the chosen location for the European landing of this American giant founded in 1992, which as of 31 March of this year had 19.6 million members and 2,599 gyms spread across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. Vicente Bañobre, CEO of Planet Fitness Spain, explains that the business model of this chain is based fundamentally on two pillars: very affordable prices and trying to attract customers who do not yet exercise.

Interior view of the first Planet Fitness in Spain. Located in the Vía Sabadell shopping centre, it has 2,000 square metres, a hairdressing salon and a massage area. Planet Fitness

The basic membership for Planet Fitness, which gives you free access to its gyms, costs 15 euros per month. The price is significantly lower than the next cheapest options available in Spain right now. Basic Fitness requires a membership fee of 24.99 euros every four weeks, while Viva Gym, another of the cheapest, costs 27.9 euros per month for its simplest option, which gives you access to just one gym (see chart). In the textile industry, Planet Fitness would be Primark, while Zara would be played by the rest of the sector.

Belen Trincado Aznar

A link between clothing and dumbbells

Primark is a clothing company with more than 80,000 employees spread across 17 countries. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the name Penneys, it is known for having a business focus on affordable clothing. In 2006, Primark arrived in Spain.

In the eyes of Eduardo Correa, professor at OBS Business School and author of the study the sports and fitness industryThere is a great similarity between what happened then with the Irish clothing company and what is happening with the American gym company. Correa says that in the heat of the growth in demand, gym companies in Spain took advantage to raise prices and offer higher value services. “In just a few years, membership fees went from 20 to 30 euros, a 50% increase, which, seen as a percentage, is a huge amount. Even so, demand has continued to grow,” he explains.

“What is happening now? The same thing is happening as with textiles. Zara gradually raised its prices, and by doing so, they left a gap in the cheaper segment that was taken over by Primark. In this case, it is the same. The fact that prices have been raised has left a segment orphaned, which is the one that moves towards lower prices, something that Planet Fitness is going to try to take advantage of,” he ventures.

The arrival of this new contender will foreseeably have an effect on the whole sector. But before going into them, it is necessary to see what it is like today. The numbers for sport and fitness are one of those activities whose figures are difficult to collect accurately in some cases. Alberto García, general director of the National Federation of Sports Facilities Entrepreneurs (FNEID), explains why. “When we talk about people who play sports, it is more difficult to know. There are many people who play sports outside and these people are not statistically controlled. If someone goes out for a run in Retiro, they are indeed someone who plays sports, but no statistics find out about it,” he reflects. On the other hand, the opposite effect also occurs. That is, people who, although officially signed up to a gym, then do not go.

To give an idea of ​​the magnitude of the sector, the FNEID uses different sources. On the one hand, there is the Sports habits survey by the Higher Sports CouncilAccording to her, approximately 52% of the Spanish population practices some kind of sport, the rest do not practice sport at all. “This is dramatic, because some of that 52% only practice it once a week or once every two weeks, which is insufficient,” says García. On the other hand, they use the figures provided by the clubs.

“The data we have is that the sector’s turnover is around 2.3 billion euros per year. There are approximately 400,000 jobs linked to sport, not just fitness, but sport in general, with one important peculiarity. 50% of this employment is for both young people and women, who are two of the population groups most affected in terms of employability,” García explains.

Regarding the number of people who are registered at a gym, García distinguishes between those in private and public gyms. “We provide services to almost 6 million people. That is the number of people registered in both licensed and private gyms, because in those that are 100% publicly managed, there are another 2 million people. Around 8 million people practice sports regularly in sports facilities,” he explains.

According to data from the study of the sports and fitness industry, in 2022 there were around 4,000 gyms in Spain. Of that total, 966 were owned by large chains in the fitnesswith Brooklyn Fitboxing, Basic Fit and Synergym being the kings of the industry in terms of number of establishments. This also adds difficulty when collecting data, because although the big chains get the fame, the sector is actually quite atomized among many small companies that have one, two or three gyms. This type of company is the one that took the brunt of the pandemic, but although there were closures, many others resisted and now, thrive.

“The sector has stabilised and we believe that we have a great future due to our connection with health. In a couple of autonomous communities, doctors are prescribing physical activity. As a message and concept, it is something very positive for society and indirectly for us, of course. There is another measure at the autonomous level. The reduction in the personal income tax rate for part of the expenses incurred in sports practice,” García lists, before regretting that the VAT on this activity remains at 21%. Previously, before the VAT increase that affected this and other activities in 2011, it was at 8%. Now, several of the activities whose VAT was increased in 2011 have seen it drop to 10%, but this is not the case for this sector, which continues to complain about it.

“There is room for everyone right now. In fact, there is a boom in what we call boutique centres. These are 200-square-metre gyms with much more personalised attention. They are experiencing very strong growth,” says García.

On the impact of the arrival of Planet Fitness, the general manager of FNEID believes that sports services in Spain are cheap for what they offer. “With an amount that can be 15, 30 or 40 euros, they allow you to go to a facility with state-of-the-art equipment. They allow you to shower, go every day. These are amounts that cost less than what they provide,” he says. García thinks that the service that Planet Fitness will provide is actually worth more than 15 euros, but insists that it fully respects its business model. “In fact, we are delighted that everyone is coming, because we believe that supply generates demand,” says García.

Beyond the assault on the market based on price, Planet Fitness has also put on the table another new concept that does have a price more in line with the rest of the sector: a “premium” subscription of 27.99 euros per month that gives access to unlimited haircuts, a relaxation area, and the option to bring a guest to the gym. “I know that the idea of ​​unlimited haircuts may seem a little surprising,” explains Bañobre. “But we have identified that the haircut makes sense in Spain. It is not a haircut with the sophistication of going to a wedding, although it is a haircut for both men and women that we believe will also add value to our service,” he adds.

Is a gym that charges a fee of 15 euros per month viable? While we wait to see how things go for this chain here, with the prices they have, Planet Fitness’ numbers add up in the United States. In the first three months of 2024, the group’s entire revenue rose 11.6% compared to the first quarter of 2023, reaching 248 million dollars. For its part, the profits it obtained until March 2024 rose 51.1% year-on-year, reaching 34.93 million. “It’s relatively simple math. It’s based on our spaces. We have very large gyms of between 1,800 and 2,500 square meters. We are able to attract and manage a very important level of clients. We are lucky that we know how to retain them and we know how to manage a club so that there is no saturation either,” says Bañobre.

“What is happening is what was expected to happen,” Correa begins about the impact of Planet Fitness. “The prices of gyms are going to become polarized. On the one hand, there will be companies that will have no choice but to enter the battle of low cost, on the other, there will be those that offer very specialized services. crossfityoga, pilates, boxing. These disciplines will continue to be popular despite having higher prices because they offer specialized products,” predicts the expert. Correa agrees with García’s vision. More people will exercise in Spain in the coming years thanks also to the arrival of new proposals such as Planet Fitness. “It is expected that 7 million users will be reached in the coming years,” he estimates.

