Following the separation from her ex-husband Simone Gianlorenzi, the well-known Italian showgirl and television presenter Stephanie Orlando she would seem sentimentally projected into the arms of a new, possible love.

According to recent rumors that have emerged in the last few hours, it would be a question of Furkan Palali, the Turkish actor of the famous TV series Bitter Land. He is, apparently, the man for whom the heart of the beautiful Orlando would have started beating again. In support of these rumors, there are also some photo taken from the weekly Who which portray the couple “in very intimate attitudes” during a dinner held at the Metin a very chic restaurant in the area Milvian Bridgein Rome.

The presenter and Palali, who will also participate as a future contestant in the program Dancing with the Starsthey were not alone: ​​in fact, there were also some with them Anna Pettinelli and Ibrahim Celikkolthe actor who plays Hakan in the Turkish series.

Apparently, this phantom dinner held in a well-known restaurant in the capital was the matchmaker. After which, Stefania Orlando and Furkan Palali were immortalised in rather intimate and complicit attitudes from some photographers.

The 37-year-old actor, despite declaring himself single, may have undertaken a pleasant company with the famous presenter. The two in fact appear happy in a story Instagram posted by Pettinelli while enjoying a dinner together.

Stefania Orlando has a long relationship behind her, lasting over 10 years, which culminated in marriage, with her ex Simone Gianlorenzi.

After him, the presenter had started a romantic relationship with the lawyer Mark Zechini. A story for which Orlando herself had spent the following words in an interview given to the weekly magazine New:

“I am living this story day by day and I do not deny that there are all the right conditions for it to go forward. I hope that everything between us proceeds for the best”.

A relationship that the couple has always wanted to keep completely private privacy and whose fate, in reality, is currently unknown. What is certain is that the photos taken in the company of Furkan Palali, would suggest who the heart of the beautiful Stefania might beat for now.