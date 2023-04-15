After the actor Alfonso Herrera announced the end of his marriage with Diana Vasquez in December 2021, rumors have spread that the Mexican artist is dating his colleague Ana de la Reguera.

Despite the fact that none of them have confirmed the love relationship, media of Mexico They have managed to photograph them kissing and even walking hand in hand, showing great affection for each other through the streets of the capital of said country.

According to information from TV Notas magazine, the former member of the RBD group visited De la Reguera in his apartment and later they went to have breakfast at a restaurant. They have not given clues since when she began dating, but they indicate that the affective bond was born during the filming of the film “Hurray Mexico!”, because both shared roles.

This is not the first time that the actors they are captured together.

Herrera’s absence on the RBD tour

The musical group confirmed its tour of Latin America this 2023. However, Alfonso Herrera He will not be there and that has generated a wave of criticism of the actor from the followers of RBD.

“I’ll be working, folks. The only thing I can say is that it is going to be a very successful project and I wish them all the success in the world.” explained the artist about his absence on tour due to his work present where he has projects in cinema and television.

