By digging through the public documents of CI Gamesthe Lords of the Fallen team, emerge what appears to be three projects underway at the company, including one sequel to Lords of the Fallena survival horror and another open world game.
These are not official announcements, but the information comes from presentations inside the label and from the CVs of various developers, therefore they are not exactly far-fetched: they cannot be taken as 100% true considering that the projects may not be underway or may undergo variations, but it is possible that they are plausible.
The titles in question are above all code names at the moment, with CI Games which evidently has not yet set official titles for the three games in development, but in the meantime the information is already starting to be interesting.
Three interesting games
The first, known by the code name “Project III”, is considered the sequel to Lords of the Fallen and the name could be Death of the Fallen. It would obviously be a souls-like action RPG intended to continue the gaming philosophy of the first two titles in the series.
The second game is titled Project Survive and had already emerged in recent days through various leaks and rumors. It appears to be a survival horror centered on a new intellectual property, which could be called Island: Gate to Gehenna, although the question is still rather vague. The release would be scheduled for 2025 and the development is based on Unreal Engine 5.
The third title would instead be the new chapter of the series Sniper Ghost Warriorknown by the kid name Project Scorpio internally and in development at Underdog Studio, also focused on Unreal Engine 5 and perhaps with live service elements.
