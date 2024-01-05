By digging through the public documents of CI Gamesthe Lords of the Fallen team, emerge what appears to be three projects underway at the company, including one sequel to Lords of the Fallena survival horror and another open world game.

These are not official announcements, but the information comes from presentations inside the label and from the CVs of various developers, therefore they are not exactly far-fetched: they cannot be taken as 100% true considering that the projects may not be underway or may undergo variations, but it is possible that they are plausible.

The titles in question are above all code names at the moment, with CI Games which evidently has not yet set official titles for the three games in development, but in the meantime the information is already starting to be interesting.