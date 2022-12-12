Payment for the installation, replacement, verification of “smart” meters in residential buildings will be included in payments for housing and communal services. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko instructed the Ministry of Construction to work out the measure following a meeting on the use of artificial intelligence in the economy. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

In particular, the ministry was instructed to provide “access to the data of” smart “meters by transferring them from the balance of the consumer to the balance of the RSO,” as well as “the possibility of including the costs of installing these devices in the pricing methodology for housing and communal services,” the document says.

“Issues of maintenance and control of devices can be transferred from residents to resource-supplying organizations that will install meters, carry out verifications every 3-6 years (depending on the model) and, if necessary, change them,” said Nikita, General Director of ANO Smart Apartment House Utkin.

The Ministry of Construction, in response to a request from Izvestia about the progress in the execution of the order given by the Deputy Prime Minister, said that the implementation of large-scale programs for the introduction of smart meters is being worked out, they require additional approval in the current economic situation.

Meters on average work for about 15 years, several times during this time they need to be checked, said the general director of ANO “Smart Apartment House”.

Now such devices are a headache for citizens: companies need to be hired to install them, to carry out verifications, to replace them, the expert pointed out. In addition, scammers take advantage of the situation: they impose unnecessary services or provide them at inflated rates. First of all, people of the older generation suffer from this, Utkin explained.

On the one hand, the cost of buying meters in bulk may be cheaper for resource companies, but, on the other hand, the emergence of a monopoly often means overpricing, Pavel Sklyanchuk noted. That is, it is not a fact that the cost of devices and services for their installation included in the tariff will not be higher than if you buy them yourself, the expert explained.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Rate on the counter: a new line will appear in utility bills