Hello, I hope you are well today. I want to ask you: how difficult has it been for you to move forward in this life? and i mean How hard has it been for you to move forward despite the mistakes and successes you’ve had? Since we were little, we always have an idea, we already want to grow up and be adults, especially when our parents scold us or don’t let us do what we want, and they tell us that they have rules and we must comply with them.

How many times have we thrown tantrums because they didn’t let us go out to the movies or on an adventure with our friends. I remember a lot the how he wished he could grow up and be an adult, and now that I’m older and I realize many thingsI would like to be that little boy again that his only concern was not to watch television.

A new life begins every day we wake up. It can be the beginning of a new life, bad news, good news, a change of address, a change of school or the beginning of a new educational phase. I remember when I was waiting to start university I always thought how long it would take to last seven years studying. Today I am about to start my eighth semester, already to finish fourth year. At what point did so many years go by? I don’t know when time advanced so much. I have made friends, colleagues and acquaintances. I did not imagine that at the age of 21 I would be making bonds that will last a lifetime, and this is how a new life begins and this is how many pillars for an uncertain future are emerging. We all have a different story and it is something indeterminate that no one has insurance, the only thing I want to tell you with my words is that every day we have something to reflect on, that when we get up it can be the beginning of a new life.

Be thankful for what you have and for what you receive. Return love if you receive love, and if you receive hate, give more love. Let’s not be part of the problem. We can certainly change the culture with which we have been raised. You have to look for that utopia that will work in this world. Let’s stop thinking about wars, conflicts, such absurd things. What is the use of being the most powerful nation, if it is based on destroying families and entire towns. Why do we seek war and dominance; Let’s seek peace and mutual support.

Although these speeches or opinions may sound political in nature, contrary to what many think, it is not political. In particular, I think that politics is a very dark world that I don’t want to belong to, I simply seek the greatest benefit for all.

It is a pleasure to greet you, see you next week, and remember, these spaces do not replace medical consultations, always go to your trusted doctor. See you soon.