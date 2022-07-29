[Rassegna stampa] – That it could happen has been in the air for some time but, as Lewis Hamilton rightly pointed out, hearing the official announcement always has a certain effect. Sebastian Vettel he will leave Formula 1 at the end of the season and no one in the paddock was particularly surprised by this news. The four-time world champion, for several years now, gave the impression that his head was more focused on social and environmental issues than on racing. A mental transition that certainly has not been slowed down by being behind the wheel, from 2020 onwards, of cars that are never more than mediocre. First the last Ferrari and then his two Aston Martins, with this year’s AMR22 which, despite him, proved to be one of the worst cars on the track.

The enormous emotional reaction that the abandonment of the German has unleashed in the public and in all his colleagues in Formula 1, however, is the testimony of how strong the impact on a human level that Vettel has had on the environment he frequented. for more than three decades. In Italy, the public knew him first as the prodigy kid capable of winning at Monza with the little Toro Rosso, then as the unbeatable opponent in Red Bull, and finally as the idol to be encouraged in his run-up – without success – to bring back the world title in Maranello. For this reason, all the main Italian newspapers, including non-sporting ones, have not failed to dedicate space to the announcement of his stop from competitions

“Four World Championships with a dominant Red Bull. Him, funny and amused, for the frustration of Alonso, beaten repeatedly with the Ferrari that would have belonged to him. Then, something must have happened. Six years in the red to remedy and distribute disappointments, other than Schumi’s heir. An Aston Martin far from expectations. […]. A pilot in decline; a man in constant evolution. Sensitive and attentive to urgent issues for those who are not absorbed by the hyperbole of the GPs. Human rights, ecology. […]” Giorgio Terruzzi writes on Corriere della Sera.

“Enzo Ferrari said that the drivers lose a second per son. The story goes that Schumacher put seven titles on the bulletin board despite two children waiting for him at home, and Hamilton won as many without authorship. Maybe in Sebastian’s case the Drake was right […] – underlines Stefano Mancini in La Stampa – […] The new look, the long hair and beard, the pacifist messages, the environmentalism, were all signs of an inner process in which the rhythms and smells of life change. […] without the pressure of the track. […]“.

Fulvio Solms concludes in Corriere dello Sport: “He surprised everyone. Not so much for the news, […], as for the modality of the announcement: a minimalist video letter. In black and white, wanted so that every detail spoke of him and represented the true essence of Seb. Black trousers and black crewneck t-shirt, like a mime. Black stool, white wall. Unkempt beard and long hair pulled back with a swipe of the hand: the look of him 2022 as a driver already fed up with Formula 1 at 35 years of age. […]“.