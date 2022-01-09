The meeting was held in the meeting room of the Mahari Hotel in Sirte, on Saturday, to discuss a number of issues of a military nature, in the presence of a number of military officials.

confidence building meeting

The Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant-General Khairy Al-Tamimi, said in a statement that the meeting is a continuation of the previous meeting, and the implantation of confidence between the two parties, stressing that the unification of the military institution is moving in the right direction.

For his part, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Al-Haddad revealed that an “agreement” had been reached to dissolve and integrate the armed formations, noting that the unification of the military institution needed a “rational political leadership.”

Al-Haddad added, in press statements, that no external party has anything to do with these meetings, adding: “Foreign interventions are what prevented us from meeting in the past, and now the opportunity has come for us, the Libyans, to meet directly,” noting that Sirte’s hosting of it came to embrace its headquarters. The Joint Military Commission, which is most appropriate for such interviews.

A plan to disband militias in western Libya

He stressed that the plan drawn up by the Western Region, which was approved by the General Command, according to which armed groups were classified into individuals willing to integrate into the army or the police, and others who want craft work or complete studies, but this requires a political authority working to achieve these demands.

In this context, the Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashout, pointed to the importance of supporting these meetings, as long as they came within the framework of “Libyan-Libyan”, and inside the country, regardless of the ability of the military in the western region to impose themselves on the militias that dominate there.

Qashut explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Army General Command wanted with this movement “to not leave anyone an argument against it”, and embarrass any party hostile to it, whether externally or internally, as it opened up to everyone, provided the ground for convergence of views, and endured many harassments during the period The past, adding that it kept the door open for those who want to win for the homeland.

A ‘warm’ international welcome

This “newborn” path received a “warm” welcome from the United Nations, through its support mission in Libya, which confirmed its “encouragement” of all parties to take more tangible steps towards unifying state institutions, including the military and security institutions.

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, Stephanie Williams, also praised these events, expressing her hope that the meeting of Al-Haddad and Al-Nador will be a “stepping stone” to move towards unifying the military institution in Libya.