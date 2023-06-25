To know

“Man is a reed, the weakest of nature; but he is a “thinking reed”. This phrase of Blaise Pascal It shows that man is inferior: earthquakes, hurricanes, fires, animals that are faster or that hear better, that fly or live under the sea. However, man counts rightly and dominates the elements: overboard with dams, or take to the air with airplanes, fast vehicles or precise radars.

“Greatness and misery of man” is the title of the apostolic letter of Pope Francis written just four centuries after the birth of Pascal, June 19, 2023, where he pays tribute to who is an example for our times, since he lived in a time of skepticism and philosophical and religious relativism, in which many truths or the same truth were questioned. But he did not let himself be infected, but always sought the truth.

To think

Pascal delved into mathematics, geometry, physics, and philosophy. His mother died when he was 3 years old. From childhood he showed an exceptional mind and demanded a lot in the search for the truth. He made extraordinary discoveries. His sister Gilberte tells us: “When they didn’t give him good reasons, he himself looked for them.” One day, the father was surprised to see that his 12-year-old son Blaise, with some geometric lines on the floor, had demonstrated 32 Euclid propositions. His sister remembers that his father was “shocked by the greatness and strength of that talent.”

Let’s think if we could foster the same attitude of a sincere search for the truth.

To live

His father being a tax collector, it took him a long time to count the proceeds. Blaise, 19, invented a mechanical calculating machine for him, known as the “Pascal’s Wheel” or Pascalina, one of the oldest calculators. Nine of them still exist.

Blaise Pascal must be an encouragement, says the Pope, because he reminds usmiss the greatness of human reason and invites us to use it to decipher the world around us. We will continue to reflect on the Pope’s letter.