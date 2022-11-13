His calm step towards the piano can recall that of one of those veteran school teachers who came with temper and parsimony to the call of the blackboard. There are lives that fit in just the right steps: the routine of teaching, the everyday of shared discovery and the naturalness of miracles in a matter of a few meters. Some of that, maybe all of it, is unified in the figure of Chucho Valdés, legendary master of the world of piano, arrangement and composition who offered one of those concerts that move to the compass of the exalted.

It happened on a Saturday night this fall disguised as an eternal summer that does not know compassion and on the stage of a New Circus Theater that touched the full house with the tips of the fingers, thus adding to its welcoming appearance, especially endearing for those of us who grew up between its seats, a fabulous atmosphere that gathered complicity, respect and admiration in its corners. There was a desire to enjoy the founder and director of the essentials Irakere, who responded to the general affection with nearly a hundred minutes of hypnotic music in his execution, burning in his delusions, emotional in his moments of pause and overwhelming in his instrumental climaxes, numerous and varied.

Accompanied by Armando Gola on double bass and electric bass, Dafnis Prieto in command of the drums and Pedro Pablo Rodríguez, to say that the three were brilliant is an understatement, Valdés enjoyed and enjoyed a repertoire full of great moments. On paper? Objectively short. We talked about a total of ten topics. On stage? A gale that shakes beauty and strength with the same delicacy, wisdom and fervour. And it is worth emphasizing this last aspect, since we are dealing with one of those artists who, taking into account his overwhelming background, could well throw himself into the tempting arms of autopilot and tight compliance with the file, but who, however, seems live and feel each note with the intensity of the last and the illusion of the first.

Despite the occasional moments in which the almost absolute protagonism falls on the shoulders and the talent of his already mentioned and extraordinary band, responsible for some solos destined to disengage jaws and burn hands based on justified applause, it is impossible not to watch ( and listen) to the genius who dialogues, breathes, hugs, whispers, challenges, conquers and dances with his piano.

From the first bars of the fantastic ‘El rumbón’, a start of real height that served to set the pillars of virtuosity and elegance on which the rest of the live show would beat, Valdés gave a concert where cracks were conspicuous by their absence and perfection could Camp at your own pace. Rounded off by a wonderful sound, the hallmark of the venue where the performance took place, it was a real pleasure to be able to enjoy heartfelt tributes to the eternal Chick Corea or pieces as delicious as ‘Son XXI’, ‘Mozart a la Cubana ‘ or a ‘Lorena’s Tango’ that amazed by its ability to take you from frenzy to anguish while merging the streets of Buenos Aires and Havana into a single map, thus becoming the best moment of an evening full of them.

The humble transcendence



And he returned for the last time before disappearing behind the scenes that calm walk in which the echo of satisfaction for a job well done can be sensed, the incandescent flame of passion for music and the emotion of affection received by an audience that is the fidelity made face and ovation. And Chucho Valdés left that theater that, perhaps without knowing or intending it, he had turned into a classroom. And the humble transcendence of his piano continued to vibrate through the streets of the port city. And the certainty that there are teachers that we will never forget was accentuated.