An entertainment four-story center with cinema halls will be built on Zagorodnaya Street in Balashikha near Moscow. The town-planning appearance of the building has already been approved by the Mosoblarchitectura, the online edition reports. “Moscow region today” on Friday, May 5th.

The total area of ​​the leisure center will be about 5.1 thousand square meters. m. It is planned to start construction this year and complete it in 2024. The project will create up to 50 new jobs.

According to the head of the department Vladislav Gordienko, five small cinema halls, two exhibition halls, premises for preparing exhibits, workshops for decorative works and other premises will be equipped in the center. Cinema halls will be located on the second floor, their total capacity will be 137 people.

As part of the improvement of the territory near the entertainment center, street lighting, sidewalks, bicycle parking, benches and trash cans will be installed.

