‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres today a new episode that is part of season 10 of the most successful Peruvian series on América TV. In the preview of chapter 322 you can see how Peter talks on the roof of the Gonzales house with his friends, who encourage him to fight for Francesca’s love. However, when he returns to the Maldini house, he finds ‘Madame’ in the living room with Luigi Corleone, Marcelo Oxenford’s new character who arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas to win the butler’s love.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘There is room at the bottom’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the América TV series LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 322 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 322 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 322 ‘There is room at the bottom’ premieres TODAY, Monday, October 9, 2023. As seen in the trailer for the episode, Peter tells the Gonzales that nothing happened on his trip with ‘Madame’ because of Corleone. Joel told him that he has a chance, since he is in Italy; However, when Peter returns to the Maldini house he finds Luigi Corleone in the living room with Francesca holding hands and talking.

What time to watch chapter 322 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on América TV screens, starting at 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules according to the broadcast countries of ‘AFHS’.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

Marcelo Oxenford returns to ‘At the bottom there is room’ as Luigi Corleone. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?