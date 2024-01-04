Investigators have a new hypothesis regarding Kata's disappearance. They may have kidnapped her to avenge the abuse of another child

The investigators who investigate the case of the little girl who disappeared into thin air from the former Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by homeless foreign families, have a new hypothesiswhich concerns retaliatory kidnapping. Kata would have been kidnapped For avenge the abuse committed against another child. The little girl has been missing for almost 7 months now.

The 5-year-old Peruvian girl disappeared last June 10, during the illegal occupation of the former Astor hotel in Florence. It could be one transversal revenge for sexual abuse suffered by another little girl who lived in that abandoned structure.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Carabinieri are following this new lead, after hearing some witnesses. In the days following the disappearance of little Kata some rumors were circulating regarding this hypothesis, which, however, has not yet given definitive confirmation.

Obviously there is maximum confidentiality regarding the investigations which have been continuing incessantly since last June, when all traces of Kata were lost. The investigators are also examining the position of a person close to the little girl who allegedly committed the crime the sexual abuse of the other child.

The kidnapping of Kata it could be a retaliation for the violence suffered by another small occupant of the former Astor hotel in Florence. Structure that the authorities, after the start of the investigations, completely emptied of its occupants.

Kata kidnapped for retaliation and revenge: the position of a person close to the family is being examined

Obviously the investigators do not completely abandon the other leads hypothesized to date. Among the most accredited is also that of a kidnapping in revenge for the conflicts between the gangs of squatters for the control of the rent racket of the rooms of the former hotel for the homeless.

The investigations, therefore, are continuing in the utmost secrecy. In the hope of finding Kata safe and sound. She has now been missing from “home” for almost seven months and the investigations have also taken the investigators to Peru, the land of origin of her family. In particular in Lima prison, where some of her relatives are detained for various crimes.