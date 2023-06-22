Disappearance of little Kata, the trail of Romania appears: what could have happened to the child

There are so many inspections that the police, even with the special forces of the Ris, have made in the former Astor hotel, for the disappearance of the little girl kata. The 5-year-old girl appears to have disappeared since the afternoon of Saturday 10 June.

The mother returned home from work, she no longer found her daughter, but before reporting the incident she waited about 4 hours. Maybe he was hoping to find it by yourself. She had entrusted her to an uncle.

The Judge, after ordering the eviction of the structure illegally occupied and managed by three different racketsthey did further checks. They also asked for the intervention of the bomb squad and the fire brigade to check a cavity and a sewer.

Despite their efforts, the inspections revealed that unfortunately the little girl is not inside the structure, either alive and not dead. In fact in the last few hours from what it reports The messengera new one has arrived track.

This new hypothesis leads right into Romania. This is because in the Novoli district of Florence, a van with the objects that arrive in this country.

The new lead for Kata’s disappearance

Some locals, in telling what happens in a short interview with the correspondent of the newspaper, they declared:

Vans arrive here every Saturday for Romania. The many Romanians who live in the area, including the squatters who live at the Astor, load the goods which they then want to send to their families.

This hypothesis is gaining more and more ground, since little Kata appears to have disappeared on the afternoon of Saturday June 10th. Day of the week indicated by the locals, on which the vehicle arrives.

Now the investigators, however, are trying to figure out which one street they took to leave and also the escape route used to get out of the stable. Furthermore, the kidnappers may have had plenty of time to escape, also thanks to the hours in which the mother waited to make the complaint.