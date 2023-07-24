The Florence prosecutor’s office is following a new lead for the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared into thin air on June 10th from the old abandoned hotel, now occupied by families who have no home. Kata is in Peru? Would someone have taken the child and brought her to the South American country? And who was she and why would she have stolen her from her parents?

For a couple of days, the Florence prosecutor’s office has been following a new lead: the child could be alive and someone could have taken her to Peru. More than a month after the parents’ report of disappearance, various leads are being followed, but this is currently the most accredited.

The Astor hotel it has been searched from top to bottom, but there is no trace of Kata’s body. The Carabinieri have sounded it from the roof to the septic tanks, while now the searches also lead abroad.

The 5-year-old girl disappeared into thin air from the occupied facility and now her profile has entered the Interpol database for international research. Crossing European borders is easy without more customs controls.

Vans arrive here every Saturday bound for Romania: the many Romanians who live in the area, including the squatters who stayed at the Astor, load the goods they want to send to their families.

These are the words of a local shopkeeper, who has her shop 300 meters from the entrance to the old hotel in via Maragliano 110. The mother, from 3.30 pm when she lost track of him, only reported her missing in the evening. There was plenty of time to take her away undisturbed.