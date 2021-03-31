Two members of the Capitol Police filed a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of instigating the attack on Congress headquarters that wounded dozens of security personnel and killed one of them.

Officers James Blassingame and Sydney Hempi said they suffered “physical and psychological injuries” as a result of the riots, which they said Trump had fueled when he was in the last weeks of his presidency and refused to accept his defeat in the election.

“Trump’s behavior over a period of months to convince his followers of the false accusation that he was being forced to leave the White House due to massive election fraud incited the rebels,” the text of the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington said.

He added, “The rebel gang raised by Trump, encouraged, incited, managed and assisted, penetrated the complainants and their comrades from the elements and pursued and attacked them.”

Blassingame, who spent 17 years in the Capitol Police Force, said he sustained injuries to his head and back and suffered psychologically from the events.

The African-American officer said he was subjected to racist attacks during the congressional attack by Trump supporters.

Hempi, who was a policeman for 11 years, sustained injuries to his hand and knee after being crushed at the entrance to the Capitol, and sprayed on his face and body with chemicals during the attack.

“The element Hempi was by nature calm, but he faced difficulties in dealing with the psychological repercussions of undergoing a relentless attack,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit refers to several incidents during which it says Trump encouraged the revolt.

It accuses Trump of directing and instigating the attack and violating public safety rules.

The two elements demanded compensation of at least $ 75,000 for each of them, in addition to punitive damages, whose value has not been determined.