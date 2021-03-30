Interpersonal distance will no longer be decisive for wearing the mask. The State official newsletter (BOE) publish this tuesday a law that requires wearing the mask in any public space, regardless of the distance from other people. Until now, on public roads or in outdoor spaces, the use of a mask was mandatory when there was a distance of less than one and a half meters, according to state regulations, although the communities had established tougher requirements and their own exceptions. The Executive has already updated its website to include that the mask is mandatory “always”. The Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has indicated that the text will be subject to a review in the Interterritorial Council to see if a “qualification” is necessary.

“People six years of age and older are obliged to use masks (…) on public roads, in open air spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public,” read the article published this Tuesday. The law is a compendium of the de-escalation measures that were agreed in June 2020 once the first decree of the state of alarm that the Government had approved expired. The norm was approved as a decree law and began to be applied, but later it was processed as law and now comes into force anachronistic. An amendment passed during the Senate bill It is the cause that the criterion has been changed, by eliminating the part that conditioned the use of the mask to the impossibility of maintaining interpersonal distance.

The Government spokesperson explained that there has been a “lag” between the publication of the law and the “already overcome reality” of last summer’s de-escalation. “In the Interterritorial Council on Wednesday, they will review and analyze if there is any issue that has been published that is not in line with everything learned. The minister will carry out the review, in case any precept needs a qualification on the part of the communities or the Government of Spain ”, Montero has indicated after the Council of Ministers.

The standard regulates prevention and hygiene measures, regularization of transport, medicines, public health standards or to guarantee the capacities of the health system. It is valid indefinitely, because it will last until the health crisis is over. “Until the Government declares in a motivated manner and in accordance with scientific evidence the end of the health crisis situation caused by covid-19,” the text indicates.

In the decree approved last June, which the Government defined as the “new normal”, the de-escalation phases were regulated, something that has already been overcome in the measures currently being applied to combat the pandemic. The law published this Tuesday in the BOE transposes the text of the decree and continues to refer to concepts such as the “Plan for the Transition towards a New Normal.”

Three men play sports on a beach in Valencia this Sunday. Manuel Bruque / EFE

Since last summer, when the state of alarm that had begun in March subsided, the communities began to adapt the use of masks based on the government decree. The vast majority did it quickly, but considering exceptions of different types, such as sunbathing on beaches or swimming pools. Now, with the new law, the requirement to use a mask in outdoor spaces is applicable to all communities, which can no longer regulate their exceptions or graduate their application. Forcing you to wear a mask while sunbathing on beaches or swimming pools, even maintaining a safe distance, can be another blow to tourism, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

The new law does maintain that the obligation will not be enforceable for people who present some type of illness or respiratory difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask or who, due to their situation of disability or dependency, do not have autonomy to remove themselves. mask, or present behavioral alterations that make its use unfeasible.

“Nor will it be required in the case of individual outdoor sport, or in cases of force majeure or need or when, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities ”, says the norm.