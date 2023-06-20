The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club revealed the preparation of a comprehensive law to regulate the use and licensing of marine sports in the Emirate of Sharjah, after monitoring a number of marine accidents during the last period.

The authorities concerned with the safety of beachgoers in the eastern region have developed proactive solutions to reduce marine accidents and drowning, by defining a special area for swimming, separating it with marine barriers from the area of ​​marine activities, such as bicycles and boats, in addition to introducing specialized patrols to monitor marine activities, to ensure that Tenants follow laws that ensure their safety and the safety of others.

The club’s general manager, Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, confirmed to “Emirates Today” the study of the factors leading to accidents resulting from marine activities, and the issuance of a law regulating sports on the beaches of the eastern region and the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that the law will be subject to international technical and environmental standards, and local and federal legislation, with the aim of developing, organizing and strengthening the marine sports activities sector in Sharjah.

As for the oversight of companies organizing marine activities in the eastern region, Al Hosani indicated that the club organizes periodic inspection campaigns, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to examine marine equipment and means, and to review maintenance records, in addition to the technical examination of personal safety tools, including rescue and first aid equipment, to ensure their suitability. In addition to verifying the commercial license, ownership documents for marine equipment and pieces, and any other related documents.

He said that the club issued a number of guidelines to circulate them to companies that operate or organize marine sports activities, to ensure that they apply safety standards, adhere to the sites designated for them, and the working hours they are authorized to work in (from sunrise to sunset).

Al Hosani added that the instructions that must be followed by marine sports activities companies on the beaches include the provision of protective, security, safety and first aid devices and equipment at the rental sites, obliging the tenants to wear a life jacket and a head helmet to prevent shocks, and providing users of marine sports tools with the necessary information on how to use and operate them. In addition to the boundaries of the areas in which they are authorized to practice sports, and the preparation of a form of general conditions that the tenant must observe, and the implementation of what is stated therein during use.

He added that the owners of the activities must abide by the fuel storage conditions approved by the Civil Defense Department, whether it is related to small oil tanks or mobile tanks (dragged).

In turn, the Khorfakkan municipality implemented a number of preventive measures to reduce marine accidents, including allocating an area for swimming, separating it with marine barriers from the area where marine activities begin, such as bicycles, boats, etc., in addition to introducing specialized patrols to monitor marine activities, to ensure the extent to which marine activities are followed. Tenants have laws that guarantee their safety and the safety of others on the beaches, according to the head of the Operations and Inspection Department in the Municipality of Khorfakkan, Khalfan Rashid Al-Mughni, who confirmed the absence of drowning incidents on the beaches of Khorfakkan, as a result of rescuers monitoring the areas where it is allowed to practice swimming, rescuing those who are drowning, and providing them with first aid. right on time.

The Director of the Municipality of Khorfakkan, Eng. Fawzia Al-Qadi, confirmed that the city’s beaches (Khorfakkan Beach, Lulu’iyah Beach, and Al-Zubarah) were strengthened with security and safety means, and that its monitoring and awareness-raising role was continuously activated, to provide safe and quick rescue, in the event of any drowning case. She said that there are 46 lifeguards distributed along the beaches, whose work begins at times when swimming is permitted.

She added that lifeguards implement instructions and warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology, with the aim of providing safety and security standards for beachgoers, noting that “rescuers are qualified and trained to implement rescue services and first aid.”

It also confirmed the provision of safety signs along the beaches.

She stated that the municipality’s competence on the city’s beaches includes – in addition to rescue services – guard and security services, providing inspectors to monitor violations, and educating beachgoers.

In addition, the Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, stated that the role of the police lies in preserving the safety of beachgoers, by launching initiatives, in cooperation with strategic partners, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of implementing safety instructions, including the initiative “With your safety, we are happy.” Towards a safe summer.

He added that the initiative was organized by the Eastern Region Police Department, to educate beachgoers in the city of Khorfakkan, and inform them of the need to take caution and caution, and to adhere to the instructions and instructions shown on the warning and warning signs that are compatible with the global safety regulations along the beach, for the safety of sea goers. Distributing life jackets to seagoers with the intention of swimming, and introducing them to the importance of wearing them, and the protection factors they provide from drowning accidents.

Al-Hamoudi stated that the administration has allocated a number of foot and mobile patrols on the beaches, in addition to directing and implementing a number of campaigns during this year, in cooperation with a number of partners. All these efforts are aimed at enhancing the quality of life in society and preserving lives.

He called on parents to follow the weather and sea conditions, monitor their children while going to the beaches, cooperate with the police in implementing directives, and take security and safety measures to preserve the safety of them and their families.

It is noteworthy that the specialized teams of the Sharjah Police rescued 16 people, after a pleasure boat capsized on one of the beaches of the Eastern Region last April.