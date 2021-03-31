His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a new law regarding the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, as it is a public body with the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to conduct business and conduct that ensures the achievement of its objectives, and the provisions of the law apply. The educational institutions and educational and administrative personnel working in them, and licensed to work in the emirate, including special development zones and free zones, the provisions of the law shall also apply to higher education institutions located outside the free zones in the emirate, in a manner that does not contradict the federal legislation regulating the work of these institutions.

The law – which was published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai in the current April issue – defines 19 specializations for the authority, to achieve its objectives, in accordance with the federal and local legislation in force in the emirate, and in coordination with the federal and local authorities when the need arises. Necessary for remote education, in the cases it decides in this regard, to set up and develop policies, programs and regulations related to inclusive education, to submit the necessary reports on it to the Executive Council, and to establish and develop programs and initiatives aimed at ensuring the enrollment of Emirati students in governmental or private educational institutions of no lesser level. About “good”, and overcoming all difficulties that may affect their educational career.

Among the authority’s functions are: “Preparing strategic plans and general policies related to the organization and development of education, knowledge and human development in the Emirate of Dubai, submitting them to the Executive Council for approval, setting the necessary controls and standards for developing and improving the quality of education and its management methods in all its stages, and organizing educational and training services in line with the emirate’s vision. The state and the requirements of the labor market, the issuance of permits for educational institutions in the emirate to carry out their educational and academic activities, the licensing of educational and administrative staff in educational institutions, and work to provide education in all its stages to various segments of society at reasonable and appropriate prices, and to set the necessary rules for determining and increasing tuition fees and monitoring the commitment of educational institutions to these the rules”.

The new law contained 14 articles, including “determining the scope of its application, the headquarters of the knowledge authority, its objectives, and its specializations, in addition to an article for the director general of the authority that includes his duties and powers entrusted to him, as well as defining the institutions affiliated with the authority, the executive body of the authority, and its financial resources.”

The law – in which it operates from the date of its publication in the Dubai Government’s Official Gazette – stated that the Authority’s main headquarters will be in the city of Dubai, and offices for it may be opened inside and outside the emirate by a decision from its Director General, specifying seven goals that the authority is working to achieve, including «regulating the private education sector »In the Emirate of Dubai in all stages of education, achieving competitiveness and operational efficiency for the components of the educational sector, and ensuring the quality of the outputs of the educational and training process in a way that achieves sustainable development.

In addition to upgrading educational services in the emirate, according to approved strategic policies and plans, and in accordance with international best practices, achieving desired results from the educational sector, providing educational services and options for all students, including people of determination, and ensuring that students receive appropriate education and protecting them from any violations that may occur. Hinder their educational journey, strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading destination in the educational and training fields, promote innovation and support it, anticipate the future in all educational fields, build an integrated educational system in all stages of education, and attract the best educational institutions, training centers and institutes, and leading research and studies centers in the world, to take from The emirate is a center for conducting its business.

– “Knowledge” is concerned with providing education to various segments of society at reasonable prices.

Adopting the necessary controls, standards and procedures for distance education.





