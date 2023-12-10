A unified list of grounds for invalidity of foreign passports has come into force in the Russian Federation

A new law on foreign passports has come into force in Russia, which provides for the introduction of a unified list of grounds for the invalidity of foreign passports. The corresponding resolution was published on the official portal legal acts.

The changes will apply to both ordinary and official and diplomatic passports. A document is invalidated in several cases: if it is lost, expires, the owner changes personal data, and if the owner passes away.

Also, a foreign passport will be declared invalid if a citizen whose right to travel outside the territory of the Russian Federation is limited, including due to conscription for military service, has not deposited it. This category also includes people with access to particularly important or classified information, bankrupts, FSB employees and those accused or suspected of committing a criminal offense.

Earlier it was reported that the State Duma increased the fee for issuing a foreign passport by 20 percent. The new duty will be effective from July 1, 2024.